Ballina Boxing Club has been chosen winners of the Mayo County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative.

€5,000 has been presented to the Club to fund training and first-aid equipment, coupled with a PA system for its newly-constructed premises.

Established in 1927, Ballina Boxing Club is the oldest of its kind in Co. Mayo and has guided many athletes – male and female – to success in the discipline over the years.

Last year the club relocated to the newly-developed ‘Dick Hearns Centre’, named in honour of the town's renowned boxer and trainer, late Ballina native Dick Hearns.

Now in its fourth year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of €130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Entries for the 2025 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open in the Autumn for all clubs, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.