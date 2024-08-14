(Pic - @grainne_seoige X page)

It's understood that TV star Gráinne Seoige will file nomination papers next week to represent Fianna Fáil in the Galway West constituency for the upcoming General Election.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív, who has announced he will not be seeking re-election says he was asked for advice by the presenter about taking over his role in the Dáil.

Ms Seoige rang Mr Ó Cuiv last week to indicate her interest in running for Fianna Fáil in Galway West.

It is the first indication that the Gaeilgeoir and former news anchor hopes to become a member of the Oireachtas.