The Mary Robinson Centre has announced the return of its Monthly Swap Shop.

The event will take place on Saturday, 24th August, from 2pm to 4pm at the Climate Hub, accessible via Moy Lane.

This recurring community event promotes sustainability and the circular economy by encouraging the exchange of gently used items. Participants can bring up to five items, including clothes, books, toys, plants, and school bags.

Upon arrival, attendees will receive tokens for each item they bring, which can then be used to “purchase” new items from the available selection.

Please note the following guidelines for toy donations: electrical items, toys with cords over 30cm, car seats, baby slings, and food items like baby formula cannot be accepted.

For more information, visit www.maryrobinsoncentre.ie.