Irish Music Month is returning this September, as we go in search of 'A New Local Hero' with a prize package of €10,000 for the overall champion.

To enter, Your song must be an original (no covers allowed) and you must be from the Midwest Listenership region.

Email your song to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. in mp3 form before Thursday August 22nd at 5pm.

If you're one of our four station finalists selected you'll receive a prize of €875.

There’s a new element to Irish Music Month this year.



As well as a search for A New Local Hero, Irish Music Month will also look to unearth a cracking, originally composed song as Gaeilge.

Amhrán an Laoch is the song of the hero (or the hero’s song) – so if you or someone you know is writing songs through Irish – or using Irish extensively – get them to upload that song or track at irishmusicmonth.ie

Irish Music Month – Irish Radio Supporting Irish Artists – with IBI and Hot Press, supported by Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound & Vision Scheme, funded by the Television License Fee.