Corrib Mask Search and Rescue were tasked to assist a 999 call on Lough Carra at the weekend.

On Sunday Night, they were contacted by Gardai and Coast Guard to assist a boat which had got into difficulty and was stranded on an island in the middle of the lake.

The crew were launched and headed out to the last known location where they were able to quickly locate the vessel.

The 2 people were safely transported back to shore and given a first aid assessment.

Corrib Mask Search and Rescue have reminded all water users to always have a means of communication with you and always wear a properly fitted lifejacket.

Don’t hesitate to call early when things start to go wrong. Call 999 or 112 and ask for The Coast Guard who will dispatch the necessary services to help you.



