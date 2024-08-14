A safe driving education programme will begin in secondary schools next month.

It aims to teach transition year students how to drive and raise awareness of unsafe behaviour behind the wheel.

The Road Safety Authority is introducing the programme amid a rise in road deaths, with 119 people killed on our roads so far this year.

Junior Transport Minister James Lawless says it's just one measure being taken to target young drivers:

Geesala based councillor Gerry Coyle has welcomed the news, as he has constantly highlighted at county council level for students to secure points in their Leaving Certs if they learn to drive in school and acquire their driving test before the Leaving Cert exam.

He argues that in rural areas, it’s very difficult for third level students to take up part-time employment locally, if they must be accompanied by a qualified driver if they are Learner driver themselves, and there is no adequate public transport system in place.

He says any measure that can potentially save a life or the occurrence of serious injuries on our roads is welcome and necessary.

The Fine Gal councillor has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…