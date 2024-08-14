The funeral details have been announced of the woman who died following a road traffic collision last week on the N59 between Newport and Mulranny.

63 year old Lizy Abraham Saju,died following a road collision involving two vehicles. The incident took place at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday last , August 8th, and Ms Abraham Saju was a passenger of one of the vehicles.

She lived in Kildare and was a native of India and worked as a nurse with Allenfield Nursing Homes. She had also worked for the Indian Army and also in the Sultanate of Oman.

She had also worked in the Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, the Aras Mathair Pol Community Nursing Unit, Castlerea, and the Meath Community Unit.

Her funeral service and reposal will take place on Sunday in St Mary’s College Chapel, Rathmines with funeral service at 1:00pm and reposal from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

She will then be repatriated to her home of Kerala, India.