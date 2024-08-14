Shauna Bocquet, a second-year Sport and Exercise Science student at Atlantic Technological University (ATU), will represent Ireland at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris in the para-athletics category.

Shauna, from Craughwell, Co. Galway, is one of five Para Athletes selected to represent Ireland in the games taking place from 28 August until 8 September.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, says they are thrilled to see Shauna represent Ireland on such an esteemed international stage.

“ Her dedication to both her studies and her sport is truly inspiring, and she embodies the spirit of excellence that we strive to cultivate at ATU. We will be cheering her on as she competes in Paris and wish her the very best of luck.

Balancing the demands of her academic pursuits in Sport and Exercise Science with the rigorous training required to compete at the highest level is no small feat, and her success is a source of inspiration for students and athletes alike”.

As she prepares to compete on the world stage, Shauna says,

"I’m incredibly excited and honoured to represent Ireland at my first Paralympic Games. Competing on this stage has been a dream of mine since taking up wheelchair racing after London 2012, and I’m grateful for the support from my family, friends, and everyone at ATU who has helped me along the way. I’m ready to give it my all in Paris and make the most of this amazing opportunity.”

For more updates on Shauna’s Paralympic performance, visit https://paralympics.ie/.