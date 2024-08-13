A Sligo man has received a Workplace Relations Commission record compensation payment for unfair dismissal.

X, formerly Twitter, has been ordered to pay over €550,000 in compensation to former senior executive Gary Rooney.

It is understood atht the social media giant sent out an email to all employees following the purchase of the platform by Elon Musk, regarding unspecified changes to pay and conditions.

Employees were given 24 hours to respond to the email, and after failing to click “yes”, X took it that Mr. Rooney had resigned.

However, following a 73 page WRC ruling, it was found that his decision not to click “yes” was not capable of constituting as an act of resignation.

Mr. Rooney had worked for over nine years with Twitter before his employment as Director of “Source of Pay” was terminated in December 2022.

This has become the highest award for an unfair dismissal case, which was previously a sum of €440,000 which tech firm Hyph Ireland had to pay to musician Mick Kiely in February, after he had been fired as Chief Executive of the company in 2021.