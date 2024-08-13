A Mayo cllr has described the Government as ‘clueless’ when it comes to immigration numbers in county Mayo.

Aontú cllr Paul Lawless has accused the Government of either being ‘economical with the truth’ around new accommodation provision across the county for Ukrainian refugees or genuinely has no clue as to what is going on.

He says that the conflicting information that he has received from the Department of Integration is ‘bizarre’ and at variance with the overall Government assertion that the numbers of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland are reducing.

In recent days, cllr Lawless has received confirmation from Mayo County Council that there are a number of new buildings being considered for Ukrainian refugees.

These include the former Belmont Hotel in Knock, Castlemacgarrett in Claremorris as well as modular units on the Kilcolman road, and units and modular homes located in Ballyhaunis and Turlough, with more than 500 people planned to be accommodated.

Cllr Lawless has been explaining the details of his research to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: