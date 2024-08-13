There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region today.

37 patients are waiting for admission at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally this afternoon.

32 patients are waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 9 at Mayo University Hospital.

6 patients are waiting for admission at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe this afternoon.

Nationally, 421 patients are awaiting admission at hospitals today, with the highest figures at Cork University Hospital where 60 patients are waiting for a bed.