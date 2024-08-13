Over €76,000 has been raised so far for the repatriation of a young man from Galway who died tragically in Australia.

The heartbroken family of Kevin Ruane from Ballybrit have launched a fundraising campaign to bring him home following his sudden death in Perth, where he was living.

Kevin is the son of John and Kathleen who are natives of Balla and Achill respectively.

He is survived also by his sister Aisling, extended family and friends.

The fundraiser, entitled ‘In Honour Kevin Ruane’, aimed at raising €10,000 and has a figure as of today of €76,851.

A written message on the Go Fund Me page states:

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Ruane in Perth Australia, a much loved family member, and loyal friend and colleague.

“We are raising funds to assist with the costs associated with having Kevin brought back home to his devastated family.

“Our aim is relieve some of the financial burden on Kevin’s family and to assist with the cost of having his personal belongings brought home.

“Any donations which you might be able to give will be greatly appreciated.

“Additional funds raised will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the Claddagh Association.”