Most of ESB customers across the county now have their power back following Sunday night’s adverse weather conditions.

Thousands of people across the region were left without power yesterday as a result.

The greater areas of Castlebar and Ballina were among the worst affected, with over 1,500 customers having no electricity in Crossmolina.

The majority of power was returned at approximately 6:00pm yesterday, however some areas are still without power.

Over 120 customers in the Swinford area and a further 60 near Claremorris are still powerless.

It has not yet been confirmed as to when the power will return, as the estimated restoration time for both areas was last night.

More information on power outages in your local area and nationally is available on www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie