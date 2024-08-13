A hotel in Ballina that is current housing International Protection Applicants has released a strong statement in relation to further protest action.

The Twin Trees Hotel are currently providing 33 bedrooms for up to 120 people to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, to accommodate families seeking international protection.

Hotel management say that the families that are using the accommodation are settling in well, and they continue to offer tourist accommodation in over 50% of their bedrooms while their leisure club remains open for members.

Between April and July, the hotel statement says, a protest camp and fire had been erected on the public road opposite the hotel entrance in objection to this accommodation.

During this time, the hotel and its staff were allegedly subject to numerous incidents of harassment, intimidation and damage.

Here is the continuation of the statement which provides more information on the incidents highlighted:

“These incidents include the breaking of windows with rocks and pellet guns. damage to water and gas mains pipes, blocking of entrances, stopping tourists to ask for identification, rocks being thrown at staff members, verbal abuse of staff, the threatening of both staff and suppliers, abuse of animals and an attempted arson attack.

“The protest camp also attracted a considerable amount of anti-social behavior including the aiming and firing of fireworks and lasers on tourist accommodation rooms, late night roadside drinking, burning of tyres, loud music and litter.

“On Saturday the protesters reinstated a camp site and a fire on the public roadside.

“It is the view of the hotel that it can not be allowed to continue due to the non peaceful nature of incidents attracted by the previous camp.

“While we respect the rights of protesters, we also would like to highlight the rights of our staff to attend work without harassment and make a living for themselves and their families.

“We ask that the ability of tourist guests, club members and international protection families to use the hotel and leisure club facilities are not blocked and is respected.

“If you have a booking to stay with us here in Ballina and feel apprehensive about staying due to the protest camp, we offer free cancellation and apologies for any inconvenience in finding new accommodation.

“Management of Twin Trees Hotel and Leisure Club.”