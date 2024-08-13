Gardaí in north Mayo are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Ballina that occurred earlier this summer.

On Friday June 2, a collision occurred at approximately 11:00pm on Station Road.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of the incident which involved a car and a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information on this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have been in the area on or near Station Road on the night in question between 10:45pm and 11:20pm and have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this information available to Gardaí.

Those who have information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.