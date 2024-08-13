A man from Connemara, county Galway who was yesterday charged with issuing a threat on social media to kill or cause harm to Taoiseach Simon Harris has been released on bail.

48 year old Patrick Grealish, of Garraían Choirce, Lettermullen, Co. Galway was arrested by Gardaí on Sunday.

He appeared yesterday at a special sitting of Galway District Court before Jude Gerard Furlong.

Mr. Grealish is accused of making a threat to kill or cause harm to the Taoiseach and his family on August 4.

According to the Irish Times, the court heard that an offence of this kind carries a sentence of up to 10 years on conviction, under section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Detective Sergeant Eamonn O’Neill, who arrested Mr. Grealish, said that he was caught “red handed” with the device allegedly used to post the offending messages.

He told Judge Furlong that he would “100 per cent” abide by the bail conditions, which included having no contact with the injured party (including online), to surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documents, and observe a curfew from 11:00pm – 7:00am.

Mr. Grealish was remanded on bail to appear before a special sitting of Derrynea District Court in Connemara on September 17.