The family of Sandra Collins from Crossmolina are once again appealing to the public for information about her disappearance on the anniversary of her mother’s death.

Today marks 20 years since Eleanor Collins passed away, just under four years after her daughter Sandra went missing.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sanrda’s disappearance.

She was last sighted on the night of Monday December 4 2000 at approximately 11:00pm, in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street in Killala.

She was 28 years old at the time.

An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins family in relation to this ongoing investigation.

The Collins family are again encouraging anyone who might have any information on Sandra’s disappearance to come forward.