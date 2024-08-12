The majority of customers across Mayo have had their power restored following a mass outage today.

This came as a result of adverse weather conditions overnight, which included thunder and lightning.

The surrounding areas of Ballina and Castlebar were among the worst affected, and there are now just a few areas where power is to be restored.

Crossmolina is almost back to full power, where some 1,500 customers were without electricity today.

Areas of Achill, Swinford and Ballyhaunis are among those where power is still out while Tubbercurry in south Sligo is experiencing difficulties also.

ESB Networks have informed Midwest News that power can be expected back for most customers by 6:00pm this evening.

For more information on power outages in your local area you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

(pic ESB Networks)