Funeral details have been announced for the woman who died following a road traffic collision last Thursday in county Mayo.

Captain Lizy Abraham Saju, who was aged in her 60s, died after the car she was a passenger in collided with a camper van on the N59 between Newport and Mulranny.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the car and four who were travelling in the camper van were taken to hospital, with those in the car treated for serious injuries.

Ms. Abraham Saju lived in Kill, county Kildare with her family, and she formerly worked for the Indian Army at the Ministry of Health and also for the Sultanate of Oman.

Locally, she worked in county Roscommon at the Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, and Aras Mathair Pol Community Nursing Unit, Castlerea.

She is survived by her husband Saju Varghese and children Edwin and Dhivya as well as herextended family, neighbours and friends.

Ms. Abraham Saju will repose at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home in Crumlin Village on Saturday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Her Funeral Service and Repose will take place on Sunday in St. Mary’s College Chapel, Rathmines with Funeral Service at 1:00pm and reposing from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

She will then be repatriated to her home of Kerala, India.