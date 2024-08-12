Free schoolbooks will ease the financial pressures on parents of primary and secondary school students.

That's the view of Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan

She says the scheme has been extended this year to include Junior Cycle students in secondary schools.

Senator Dolan says the introduction of this now means that every child will have equal access to education and it's one less expenditure for parents and guardians at an already expensive time.

She has called on the Education Minister to now make free schoolbooks available to those in Senior Cycle of secondary school.

