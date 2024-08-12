Thousands of people across the west of Ireland are still without power this afternoon following last night’s thunder and lightning.

ESB Networks have informed Midwest News that the estimated restoration time of power to the majority of customers will be around 6:00pm this evening.

Among the worst affected areas surround Ballina and Castlebar.

Over 1,500 people are without power in the Crossmolina area, with roughly 700 outages reported in the Tubbercurry area of south Sligo.

Cong and Westport are among the areas without power in west Mayo.

ESB Networks have said that the regular advice still applies to customers, that if they have power now to charge up relevant electrical appliances as the danger of more lightning is always a possibility.

If you encounter any structural damage as a result of these weather conditions and outages, make sure to contact ESB Networks on 1800 372 757.

More information on power outages can be found on the ESB PowerCheck website –

https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/

(pic Crossmolina Wikipedia)