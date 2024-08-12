The Marie Keating Foundation will host a free in person survivorship workshop in Castlebar next month (Sept) for people recovering from cancer as part of its Survive and Thrive programme.

The programme, supported by Nicorette, aims to empower cancer survivors nationwide to adapt to a new normal following a cancer diagnosis.

Since 2014, the charity runs a number of eight-week Survive and Thrive programmes which provide holistic support to people who have completed their cancer treatment, helping them with the physical aspects of their journey while also addressing emotional and psychological well-being as well as other important factors in making longer term goals and objectives in life after cancer. The programmes are free to attend for survivors of any type of cancer.

The course, which is open to men and women who have survived any type of cancer, will take place each Tuesday evening from 10th September to 15th October from 6.15pm to 9pm in the Mayo Cancer Support Centre, Rock Rose House, 32 St Patrick’s Avenue, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, F23 P659.

The course is free to attend but places are limited and registration is essential.

To register an interest, https://mariekeating.ie/events/survive-and-thrive-mayo-2/

Any questions, you can contact the Marie Keating Foundation on 01 628 3726.