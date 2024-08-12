EirGrid, the operator and developer of the national electricity grid, is to begin advanced works on a section of the North Connacht 110 kV Project in Swinford town from today.

Official construction of the project, which received planning permission last year, and will be undertaken by ESB Networks, is not due to begin until late 2025.

However, advanced work to install 900m of road cable ducting in Swinford is set to get underway from today (August 12th) prior to scheduled road resurfacing works by Mayo County Council.

This will avoid the road being re-excavated when official construction of the project begins next year.

The works, which are expected to be completed within 8-10 weeks, will begin on Davitt Place near Market Street, with 100m of ducting planned to be completed before schools reopen.

The remaining 800m of works will then take place on the remainder of Davitt Place and Kilkelly Road.

Single lane closures will be in place, but all lanes of traffic will reopen outside of working hours.

The North Connacht 110kV Project will add a new 110kV underground cable circuit between Ballina and Ballaghaderreen.

With planning approved, the development will strengthen the grid across Connacht.