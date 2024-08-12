ATU has launched a new short online course on Ocean Pollution, which seeks to educate and highlight the importance of oceans and the damage that can be caused by the decisions we make.

Aiming to provide students with the knowledge and tools to understand the underlying concepts surrounding the different types of ocean pollution, senior lecturer and project lead Róisín Nash says the new MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) explores ocean pollution and the course is as engaging as possible, using interactive content, such as quizzes, striking yet informative images, and inviting a variety of guest speakers to talk on different topics.

It aims to educate learners through action-oriented learning, enabling them to apply their knowledge in their own local context, regardless of their professional background or geographical location.

Freely available online for anyone to enroll, the MOOCs enable various social groups worldwide to access high-quality education. The creation of the ocean pollution MOOC provides an affordable and flexible way for learners to obtain new knowledge in this area, increasing ocean literacy which can only benefit society.

For more information on this and other short courses, check out: http://freecourse.atu.ie.