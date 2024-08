The 60 members of Team Ireland will be celebrated on their return from the Paris today.



Their 7 medal haul - including 4 golds - made this the country's most successful Olympic games ever.



The athletes, along with their coaches and officials, will be celebrated at a civic reception at the GPO on O'Connell St from 12.30.



There'll be traffic restrictions in place from 9.30 am with buses and Luas services also affected.