Thousands of homes across the region are without power this morning, following thunder and lightning overnight.

Homes in Ballinrobe, Castlebar, Belmullet, Westport, Kiltimagh and Charlestown are among over 2,000 households affected this morning.

ESB networks for the loss of supply. They say they are currently working to repair the faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Updates on the estimated times of restoration can be found on the ESB powercheck app online, where you can find data specific to your residence.