Today’s planned charity swim from Roonagh Pier to Clare Island has been cancelled due to safety concerns.

The decision was taken by the safety team to cancel the swim for the ‘safety of all involved’.

The charity swim was planned in aid of the Order of Malta and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The next date that is being considered is Saturday August 31, with a formal decision to be taken closer to the time.

Following the disappointing news, the event organisers have thanks all participants for their understanding and all of the work that they have done in fundraising so far.