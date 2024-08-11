Seven years on from the death of Joe Deacy in Mayo, his family and friends will honour his memory today.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of the 21 year old who was found unresponsive in the driveway of a house where he was visiting near to Swinford on August 12 2017.

Mr. Deacy, from St. Albans in the U.K., later died from his injuries at the Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

His family are continuing to fight for justice for their loved one.

The Justice for Joe campaign will host a peaceful walk once again this year, which takes place this afternoon.

The walk will commence at 12:30pm from the Kinnaffe Junction on the N5 outside of Swinford.

Anyone who may have information on Mr. Deacy’s death are being urged to come forward.