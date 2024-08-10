There is great anticipation in the Castlebar community that significant funding will be secured to develop a Community Sports Campus in the county town.

The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar, Fine Gael cllr Donna Sheridan, says an application has been submitted to Government seeking funding for the multi million euro development under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure fund.

Located on almost 27 acres of land, in the ownership of Mayo County Council at Knockaphunta, the proposed campus would provide Gaelic, soccer and rugby pitches, together with a running track that could be accessed by both clubs and schools.

Cathaoirleach Sheridan has been giving more details to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: