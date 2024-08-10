Local Fianna Fáil Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary has launched Grow Digital, a new website for businesses to further embrace digitalisation.

The aim of the website is to show the benefits and digital capability of digitalisation for businesses and aims to provide advice on supports that are available to improve their digital footprint.

Speaking on the launch of the Grow Digital, Minister Calleary said he is a big advocate of businesses being able to reach their full potential.

He went on to say that there will be great opportunities for businesses to embrace when they access this portal.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: