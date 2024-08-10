The death has occurred of former Mayo County Councillor Kevin McLoughlin.

Mr. McLoughlin passed away earlier today following a short illness in the care of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

A resident of Lislackagh, Swinford and formerly Lacken, he was an elected member of Mayo County Council having won a seat for Fianna Fáil in the 1967 Local Election in the Swinford Electoral Area.

Following this success, Mr. McLoughlin ran in the 1969 General Election in East Mayo, missing out on a Dáil seat.

According to the Irish Elections website database, he ran again locally in 1974 as an Independent but was unable to retain his seat.

Mr. McLoughlin will be sadly missed by his sons Caoímghín and Brian, daughters Anita, Jacinta, Yvonne and Katrina, and also his extended family, neighbours and friends.

He will repose at Campbell’s Funeral Home, Swinford tomorrow (Sunday) from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2:00pm in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Swinford with burial afterwards in Kilconduff Cemetery.

The mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.