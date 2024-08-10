A sculpture has been erected at the National Famine Museum in Strokestown to commemorate the generous aid provided by the Choctaw nation to Ireland during the famine.

The life-size bronze sculpture entitled ‘The Gift’ was unveiled last week on the grounds, which was created by U.S. sculptor Brendan O’Neill.

This piece is a replica of Mr. O’Neill’s original piece which is displayed at the Choctaw Cultural Centre in Oklahoma.

The O’Neill family donated the sculpture which is now permanently installed in the courtyard adjacent to the museum in Roscommon.

The artwork depicts an elderly Choctaw woman and a younger Choctaw man.

The woman represents the matriarchal structure of the Choctaw society, while the man is embracing her which symbolizes support and protection.

The display is now available for the public to come and view, and the National Famine Museum in Strokestown is open seven days a week.

(photo credit to Brian Farrell)