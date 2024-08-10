71% of motorcyclists have reported at least one near miss on the roads in a two year period, according to new figures.

A new report on motorcyclists from the Road Safety Authority found more than one in 10 said they had a road collision during the period.

The National Survey of 1,200 motorcyclists was conducted during the summer of 2023.

The figures reveal of those that had a collision, 52% reported injuries, with one in three reporting serious injuries.

The other 48% were minor incidents, where no one was injured but there was possible damage to the vehicles involved.

The two most common reasons for road collisions were another vehicle coming from a side road pulling into their path and another vehicle colliding with the rear or side of their motorcycle.

86% of motorcyclists admitted to filtering through stationary or slow-moving vehicles at least occasionally.

Also relatively common is exceeding the speed limit on motorways and rural roads, with 42% doing this at least occasionally.

3% have ridden a motorcycle after drinking alcohol in past 12 months, with the incidence rate rising to 6% among those based in Dublin.

