The young man from Knock who died following a tragic accident in county Sligo last weekend will be laid to rest today.

28 year old James McNeive, from Churchfield, was fatally injured after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry last Sunday morning.

The collision occurred on the N15 near to Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo shortly after 6:00am.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Mr. McNeive worked as a teacher and was a talented footballer, playing with the Aghamore GAA senior football team.

He will be sadly missed by his mother Bernadette, siblings Fiona, Michael, Matthew and Peter jnr., and girlfriend Catherine along with his extended family and friends.

Removal from the family home takes place this morning to the Church of St. John the Baptistm Knock for mass at 11:00am with burial afterwards in Knock Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on www.knockshrine.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.