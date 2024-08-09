Water is being restored to customers in Belmullet this evening following a major water main burst in the area.

Crews have carried out the repair works and the network is currently recharging.

It’s expected that the majority of customers who experienced a disruption from Emilybeg to Blacksod will have a normal water supply within hours.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Meanwhile, a normal water supply is also being restored to customers on the Erris Road in Crossmolina following a production issue at the local water treatment plant.

In the meantime, an alternative water supply is available for customers at Munnelly’s Garage in Crossmolina.

Uisce Éireann’s Colette Scahill thanked customers for their patience as both networks recharge.

“We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we appreciate customers’ support as we worked to return a normal supply to our customers in Belmullet and Crossmolina.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via X @IWCare.