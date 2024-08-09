Mayo University Hospital would like to advise all patients, staff and visitors that from 19 August, it will further reinforce its 'Smoke Free Campus' policy to emphasise its dedication to a healthy environment and illustrate the hospital's ongoing journey to being a smoke and vape-free campus.

In the interest of the health and wellbeing of both the hospital community and the wider Mayo population, the hospital is applying a zero tolerance approach to smoking on hospital grounds and is seeking the support of the local community to help achieve this.

All patients, visitors and staff are expected to comply with Mayo University Hospitals ‘Smoke Free Campus Policy’ while on site.

In exceptional circumstances, an exception to the policy may be granted to a patient or family member and a designated de-escalation area has been identified for this reason primarily, in accordance with the HSE Tobacco Free Campus Policy.

New signage has been erected across the grounds of the hospital, and there will be information / support stands in the foyer of the hospital from 20 -22 August highlighting the negative impacts of smoking on health and promoting the benefits of smoking cessations.

Catherine Donohoe, Hospital Manager said, “Hospitals should be a hub of healing. As healthcare professionals, we should do everything within our power to keep people well; to help patients recover from illness and injury and to support them in managing long term health conditions. Smoking anywhere near the hospital campus goes against all of these ambitions.

“Smoking actively harms patients and while I strongly believe in a zero tolerance to smoking on the grounds of MUH, the team and I here want this approach to be supportive and positive. We have included access to support information on our signage and also for our patients, including replacement therapies while an inpatient.

“I am asking the entire Mayo community to get behind this campaign to help reduce the harms caused by smoking for people who come to our hospital. We want to create a meaningful change which will improve health and wellbeing outcomes for the wider Mayo population for generations to come.”

Dominic Doyle, Respiratory Consultant at Mayo University Hospital added, “Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease. We aim to de-normalise tobacco use and support people to quit smoking. Patients, visitors and staff in Mayo University Hospital have a legal right to a smoke-free environment.”

Cllr. Donna Sheridan, Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, said, “As part of Mayo County Council, Castlebar Municipal District is fully supporting Mayo University Hospital’s smoke and vape-free campus initiative and it aligns with our goal of fostering a healthy community.

“The environments in which we live, work, and receive care must be conducive to health and wellbeing. It is encouraging to see such a collaborative effort to prioritise health. We fully endorse this initiative and recognise the importance of maintaining smoke-free environments, particularly in public spaces. Our goal is to cultivate a culture of health and respect for our shared spaces, ensuring a better quality of life for all residents.”

Get free help to quit smoking

You are 5 times more likely to quit for good if you stop smoking for 28 days

Get a personalised plan to help you quit today with Quit.ie

HSE Stop smoking clinics are FREE as part of a package of supports on offer to people who quit smoking through the HSE Quit Service. Supports include free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) which are licensed medicines that safely give you lower levels of nicotine to help you cope with cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can double your chances of quitting.

Sign up to a Quit Plan for free to get a personalised plan and double your chances of success with HSE Quit programme.