The final acts have been added to this year’s lineup for Electric Picnic.

It’s now just one week from the start of the Stradbally Estate festival which will see thousands flock to county Laois from Friday August 16 – Sunday August 18.

Some of the big acts announced already include international stars like Calvin Harris, Kylie Minogue and Noah Kahan along with the Wolfe Tones, Kneecap and Kodaline.

Galway’s very own The Saw Doctors have today been announced as another inclusion to the event along with acts like The Mary Wallopers and Chasing Abbey.

This year’s event is celebrating its 20th anniversary and sold out within an hour of going on sale last September.

(pic The Saw Doctors Facebook page)