A music festival in Sligo which cancelled its event shortly before it was due to take place is being ordered to refund customers or face serious consequences.

The Wild Roots Festival was due to take place in May, and was penciled in as a highlight of Sligo’s events calendar.

However, organisers announced its cancellation a week before, citing “circumstances beyond (their) control.”

The festival was supposed to feature acts like Damien Dempsey, Ham Sandwich and Aslan, and came at a price of €210 for a general weekend camping ticket.

Organisers wrote at the time that they “have done everything in our (their) power to make it happen, but unfortunately, it is not possible now.”

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement”, they continued.

The refund process, according to organisers, was due to start on June 22 and customers would be kept up to date with its progress.

But, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says that it has been contacted by 39 customers (according to the Irish Times) who have not received their refund yet since the event was cancelled.

The CCPC has issued a statement, detailing that it has ordered the organisers of the Wild Roots Festival to repay customers who bought tickets.

The festival, which trades under the name NOC Shop, now has until August 16 (next Friday) to issue refunds or company bosses could face fines of €4,000 or a possible jail sentence of six months.