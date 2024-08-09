The woman who died yesterday evening following a collision on the N59 between Newport and Mulranny has been named locally.

A two vehicle collision occurred at approximately 4:30pm between a car and a camper van, resulting in one fatality and six people hospitalised.

63 year old Lizy Abraham Saju, a native of India, was a back seat passenger in the car involved.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms. Abraham Saju was a nurse at Allenfield Nursing Homes and was on a family holiday in the west Mayo area.

It is understood that she was married and lived with her family in the Kill area of Co. Kildare.

A male and female, both also in the car, are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The four people who were travelling in the camper van were also taken to Mayo University Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

It is understood that a post mortem has taken place and an inquest into the death of Ms. Abraham Saju will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230.

You can alternatively contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.