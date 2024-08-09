Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a significant water main burst in Belmullet this afternoon.

Customers from Emilybeg to Blacksod are experiencing a disruption to their water supply but every effort is being made to return a normal supply as quickly as possible.

Repairs are expected to be complete by 5pm. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann say every effort is being made to restore water as quickly as possible.