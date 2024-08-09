Almost 500 carers across Ireland have been awarded a State Pension for the first time.

That's according to Sligo Cllr Thomas Walsh.

474 carers across Ireland who are over 66 are now receiving a pension for the first time.

Councillor Walsh says the introduction of this scheme in January was about recognising the crucial role that carers play in homes and communities, by ensuring long term carers will have access to the State Pension when they reach pension age.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....