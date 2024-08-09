Water is being restored to customers in Crossmolina following an issue at the local treatment plant.

Customers on the Erris Road are experiencing a disruption to their supply this morning but the network is now recharging.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

In the meantime, customers in parts of Crossmolina are being supplied with water from the Ballina Rural Water Supply Scheme and an alternative water supply is available at Munnelly’s Garage.

Uisce Éireann’s Colette Scahill thanked customers for their patience while the network recharges.

Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time, and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie