Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N59 in Newport yesterday evening.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 4.30pm.

A female passenger (60s) of one of the vehicles was seriously injured during the collision.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The two other occupants of the same vehicle, a male and female, are currently receiving medical treatment for serious injuries at Mayo University Hospital.

Four occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to Mayo University Hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

The N59, Newport to Mulranny road, which was closed to allow a technical examination of the scene, has reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.