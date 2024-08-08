Two Galway venues have been named among 5 nationally to be awarded a total of €1 million through the Platforms for Growth - Gala Dinner Venues Investment Scheme.

The investment has been allocated to the five projects to facilitate the development of gala dinner venues of scale in four of Ireland’s business events hubs - Dublin, Kerry, the Shannon Region and Galway.

Claregalway Castle and St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church are the two Galway venues to receive funding.

This investment will go towards the development and enhancement of the venues, to enable them to compete to win international business events for Ireland.