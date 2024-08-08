Preparations are well underway to welcome an expected 150,000 pilgrims to attend Knock Shrine for the National Novena from Wednesdaynext, August 14th.

The theme of this year’s Novena is “Whispering with God… how do you pray?”

Pilgrim numbers this year to Knock Shrine are slightly down on previous years, but the Parish Priest of Knock, Fr Richard Gibbons says up to 150,000 are expected to be in attendance over the nine days of the Novena.

Fr Gibbons has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley....