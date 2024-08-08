Patients presenting at the Emergency Departments of hospitals across the region today are experiencing long delays.

There are 55 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway, 25 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, 16 patients without beds at Mayo University Hospital and a single patients on a trolley waiting for admission at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today there are 490 patients on trolleys waiting for hospital admissions, with the highest number again today at University Hospital Limerick where all elective surgeries and admissions have been cancelled with a 120 patients on trolleys.