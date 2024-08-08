GAA stalwart, Brendan Heneghan, who played for many years at club level with Louisburgh and who won a Junior All Ireland medal in 1995 with Mayo, plans on taking on another voyage traversing the Wild Atlantic from Roonagh to Clare Island in a charity swim this Saturday.

Alongside Brendan approximately 50 other swimmers are trying to raise funds for The Order of Malta and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, and the hope is that many locals will donate this weekend to both charities.

Donation details can be found by searching Roonagh Quay to Clare Island charity swim 2024. The money raised will be split 50/50 between the two charities

Midwest Radios’ Jack Ruddy spoke to Brendan about why he’s partaking in the event and why the charity swim is happening…...