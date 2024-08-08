Last month was the second warmest on record globally.

Figures released from the EU's climate monitoring service shows it was slightly behind July 2023.

For the first time in over a year - the monthly temperature records globally haven't been broken.

However, temperature in July - last month - were only second to the previous July in 2023.

The average around the planet was 16.91 degrees - which is 1.64 degrees above the pre-industrial era.

That is higher than the commitment in the Paris climate accord to limit the worst effects of climate change - however its not representative in the long-term average which scientists are looking at.

That long term average - which goes back to 1990 shows temperatures now are 0.76 above.

However, in Europe the issue is more acute as temperatures are 1.49 degrees above that long-term average.

The report also shows the El Nino effect - which causes higher temperatures - is ending, and is being replaced by a cooler phenomenon - La Nina.