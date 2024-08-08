Details

Last month was the second warmest on record globally.

Figures released from the EU's climate monitoring service shows it was slightly behind July 2023. 

For the first time in over a year - the monthly temperature records globally haven't been broken.

However, temperature in July - last month - were only second to the previous July in 2023.

The average around the planet was 16.91 degrees - which is 1.64 degrees above the pre-industrial era.

That is higher than the commitment in the Paris climate accord to limit the worst effects of climate change - however its not representative in the long-term average which scientists are looking at.

 That long term average - which goes back to 1990 shows temperatures now are 0.76 above.

However, in Europe the issue is more acute as temperatures are 1.49 degrees above that long-term average.

 The report also shows the El Nino effect - which causes higher temperatures - is ending, and is being replaced by a cooler phenomenon - La Nina.

 

 

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News