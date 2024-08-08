There were no properties available under the HAP rental scheme in 10 out of 16 areas surveyed around the country.

The Simon Communities of Ireland's quarterly Locked Out of the Market report, from June shows only 43 properties were available to rent under the scheme countrywide.

Athlone, Cork City Centre, Co. Leitrim, and Limerick City Centre were just some of the areas where no properties were available.

Executive Director of Simon - Wayne Stanley - says the availability of property outside of the city was particularly bad....