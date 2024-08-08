Bad driver behaviour can be reported online from today.

A new online Garda Traffic Watch form - available on the Garda.ie website - will be continuously monitored and cases escalated if needed.

Traffic Watch is described as a partnership approach with all road users aimed at improving driver behaviour, reducing the number of road collisions and preventing fatalities.

Members of the public can report non-emergency traffic-related incidents using the online reporting form which will be live on the Garda website Garda.ie.

The online reports are logged by Garda Staff at the Garda Information Services Centre who then forward the report to the Superintendent in the relevant area.

The Superintendent will appoint a member of the force to investigate the complaint.

If an offence is believed to have been committed a file is submitted to the Superintendent who will decide what action, if any, is to be taken.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said traffic watch has been important in providing an opportunity for the public to report aggressive and careless drivers.